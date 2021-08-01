Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Short Interest Up 30.4% in July

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,430,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 14,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433,656 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 53.6% during the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,632 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Mplx by 75.4% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Mplx by 36.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,615,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,043,000 after acquiring an additional 694,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Mplx by 255.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 515,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

MPLX traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,360. Mplx has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

