MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

