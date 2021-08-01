MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%.
Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83.
About MRC Global
