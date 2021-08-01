mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.94 Million

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001898 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and $1.94 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054706 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014756 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.32 or 0.00795495 BTC.
  • botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005299 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00039945 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.