Nano (NANO) Price Hits $4.48 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $597.49 million and $23.32 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.48 or 0.00010754 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.99 or 0.06232884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.86 or 0.01318676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00353432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00125818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.53 or 0.00593626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00345575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.69 or 0.00284631 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

