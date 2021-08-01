National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$288.09.

CP opened at C$92.64 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$71.78 and a 1-year high of C$100.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The company has a market cap of C$61.76 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.47%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

