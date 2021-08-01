National Bank Financial Raises Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$91.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$91.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$63.74 price target (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $67.62 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.54.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

