National Bank Financial Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to C$15.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.12 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

