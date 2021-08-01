National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NBHC. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 527,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,666 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

