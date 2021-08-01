National Instruments Co. (NATI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

National Instruments has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.61%. Research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.