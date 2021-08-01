National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $42.12, but opened at $43.50. National Instruments shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 1,064 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.70 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,788,000 after acquiring an additional 288,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Instruments by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453,333 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,445,000 after acquiring an additional 138,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

