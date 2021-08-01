National Retail Properties (NNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. National Retail Properties has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.910-2.960 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.94. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

