Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

NAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Navistar International has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Navistar International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Navistar International by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Navistar International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,566,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,991,000 after purchasing an additional 453,577 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navistar International by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Navistar International by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 516,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 416,789 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $28,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

