Neblio (NEBL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.03 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $19.03 million and $1.19 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00039681 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00018919 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010143 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,099,135 coins and its circulating supply is 17,724,365 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

