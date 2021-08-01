NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Down 36.9% in July

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 313,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,975.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIPNF remained flat at $$50.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.89. NEC has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIPNF. Morgan Stanley downgraded NEC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised NEC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

