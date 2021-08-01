Needham & Company LLC Increases BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $85.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -62.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $896,544.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,696 shares of company stock worth $45,699,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

