Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.14 ($80.16).

ETR:NEM opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.71. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €75.58 ($88.92).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

