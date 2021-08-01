Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €73.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NEM. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.14 ($80.16).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1-year high of €75.58 ($88.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.86.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

