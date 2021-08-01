NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Martin Westhead Sells 4,803 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $157,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 225.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

