Neutrino Token One Day Volume Tops $123,866.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $60.03 million and approximately $123,866.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.78 or 0.00065640 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00134924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,364.84 or 1.00119207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00815847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,161,167 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

