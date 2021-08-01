New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Up 45.0% in July

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 101,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162,442 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

