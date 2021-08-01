New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

Shares of INTU opened at $529.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $532.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

