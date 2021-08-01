New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 8,700 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 126,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $172.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

