New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $517.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.