New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,222,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,036,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 34,721 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 525,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 354,741 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.