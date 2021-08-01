NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $576 million-$586 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.64 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 362,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,729. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

