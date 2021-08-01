NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 2.31%. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.950 EPS.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. 362,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,729. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

