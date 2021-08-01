NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Short Interest Down 28.2% in July

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.55. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. Research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $7,554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after buying an additional 238,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

