Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Nielsen updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.610 EPS.

NYSE NLSN opened at $23.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

