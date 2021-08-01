Niobium Coin Trading 54.8% Lower Over Last Week (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 45.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $154,663.02 and approximately $939.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 54.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00057093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.91 or 0.00803781 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

