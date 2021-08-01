Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the June 30th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,169.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Nippon Electric Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Nippon Electric Glass alerts:

Shares of Nippon Electric Glass stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52.

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.