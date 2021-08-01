Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $395.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

