North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $69,294,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

