North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 187 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $275.53 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

