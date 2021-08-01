North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

