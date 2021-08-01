North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

