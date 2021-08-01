North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

NYSE UNH opened at $412.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.52. The company has a market cap of $389.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

