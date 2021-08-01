Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $227.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,781,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 701,795 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 5,032,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 3,592,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 759,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

