Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 6,650,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,070,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 490,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

