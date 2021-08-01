Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NYSE:SQZ opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

