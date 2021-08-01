Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.50% of Protara Therapeutics worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TARA stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.70. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.51). On average, research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

