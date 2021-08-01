Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,915 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 776,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 427.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $351.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 106.90 and a quick ratio of 105.84. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AQB shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

