Northern Trust Corp Purchases 10,420 Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

