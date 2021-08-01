Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,484 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,484 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.48 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

