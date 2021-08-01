Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,287 Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Research Frontiers were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

NASDAQ:REFR opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 270.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%.

Research Frontiers Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.