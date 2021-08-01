Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,388 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of Ituran Location and Control worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,067,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 422,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth about $4,299,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1,640.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.