Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Raymond James

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NPI. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Northland Power to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.66.

NPI stock opened at C$43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$35.34 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.99.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.42%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

