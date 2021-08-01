Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWBI. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

