NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) vs. Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Head-To-Head Comparison

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Unitil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Unitil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unitil has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and Unitil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 14.18% 9.33% 3.08% Unitil 8.41% 9.22% 2.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern and Unitil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.20 billion 2.67 $155.21 million $3.35 18.50 Unitil $418.60 million 1.90 $32.20 million $2.15 24.61

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than Unitil. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Unitil pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NorthWestern pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unitil pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unitil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NorthWestern and Unitil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 3 3 0 2.50 Unitil 1 0 0 0 1.00

NorthWestern currently has a consensus target price of $68.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.02%. Unitil has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given NorthWestern’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than Unitil.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Unitil on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility. The Natural Gas Operations segment comprises production, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The All Other segment consists of unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in November 1923 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

