NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets to “Outperform”

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOV. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOV has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NOV stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 39.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 731,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 205,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 42.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 112,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

