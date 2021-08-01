NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $203,471.79 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at $514,968.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NG opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 0.71. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

